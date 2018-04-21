‘Deadpool 2’: The Internet Is Obsessed With Peter

Marvel

The final Deadpool 2 trailer introduced Peter, a powerless everyman responding to an ad seeking X-Force members.

“You’re in,” Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool tells him, and the beekeeper-turned-superhero is swiftly recruited and chucked out of a plane.

“I’m just an honest guy, looking for work in a contracting economy,” Peter writes of himself in his Twitter profile, which paints the picture of a wedded schlub who enjoys sports and grilling on his deck.

The character, played by fan-favorite comedian Rob Delaney in his franchise debut, is already a hit with moviegoers: after his unveiling in yesterday’s trailer, the Peter W. novelty account jumped from just over 800 Twitter followers to 32.9K and growing.

Deadpool 2, starring Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, and Rob Delaney as Peter, opens May 18th. 

