‘Deadpool 2’: The Internet Is Obsessed With Peter

The final Deadpool 2 trailer introduced Peter, a powerless everyman responding to an ad seeking X-Force members.

“You’re in,” Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool tells him, and the beekeeper-turned-superhero is swiftly recruited and chucked out of a plane.

“I’m just an honest guy, looking for work in a contracting economy,” Peter writes of himself in his Twitter profile, which paints the picture of a wedded schlub who enjoys sports and grilling on his deck.

The character, played by fan-favorite comedian Rob Delaney in his franchise debut, is already a hit with moviegoers: after his unveiling in yesterday’s trailer, the Peter W. novelty account jumped from just over 800 Twitter followers to 32.9K and growing.

So are we all in agreement that Peter will be the most cosplayed character from Deadpool 2? Cause it looks pretty obvious from where we are standing. — The Brothers Cosplay (@BrothersCosplay) April 20, 2018

I am so excited to see Peter in the new dead pool movie, so far my favorite character ? — Jenn Meade (@jennmeade816) April 20, 2018

I haven’t seen Deadpool 2 yet, but I can safely say Peter is, and will remain my favourite character. #Deadpool2 #Peter pic.twitter.com/RTSGRkLW29 — Felix (@A_Chill_Boi) April 19, 2018

This is all I care about now #Peter Deadpool Ryan Reynolds pic.twitter.com/R8TJkaQ1Gp — the Watcher (@ClayBaar) April 20, 2018

Thanks to Deadpool 2 and Peter, fancy dress parties just got 100% easier for me. — Jackalope (@_Jackalope_) April 19, 2018

I can guarantee right now that I am gonna be writing fifty filthy stories about Peter from the Deadpool trailer. — Chaz Stein (@Charlotte_Stein) April 19, 2018

Future Marvel Legends Deadpool “Peter” BAF pic.twitter.com/km9jKM51Ka — Top Shelf Rick (@shatrdglassjazz) April 19, 2018

Hey @OriginalFunko! You better get to work on that Peter Pop Vinyl from Deadpool 2. Man, I can’t wait for this film. pic.twitter.com/K6BeJYbLy5 — T.M. Powell (@tmpowellmedia) April 19, 2018

Calling it now, Peter will be the one to save the day in Deadpool 2 — Sebastian Ibanez (@spazz_unicorn) April 20, 2018

We all know peter is going to be the real mvp in Deadpool — N.V (@DarkmonolithEx) April 19, 2018

First they gave us Dopinder now we’re getting Peter. Regular humans are doing well in the Deadpool movies lol — Manic Pixie Dream Boy (@jermaineUtwit) April 19, 2018

Deadpool 2, starring Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, and Rob Delaney as Peter, opens May 18th.

