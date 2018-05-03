‘Deadpool 2’s Ryan Reynolds Reacts To Blake Lively Unfollowing Him On Instagram

The world of social media has added a variety of new complications to relationships, as every “like” and follow can be interpreted in a number of ways. Blake Lively recently made some drastic changes to her Instagram page, which included unfollowing her husband and Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds. During an appearance on the Australian radio show Smallzy Surgery, Reynolds joked about how devastated he was about the social media cold shoulder.

“Yes, she did. I’m very sad about that,” Reynolds teased. “Definitely stinks. It’s a terrible way to find out that I’ve been kicked out of the house, to be honest. Absolutely terrible. I don’t know where rage like that comes from.”

While it may seem as though Lively could have been attempting to make a point about her relationship with her husband, she actually deleted all of her posts and unfollowed everyone she had previously been following, including Reynolds. The actress is currently following 38 accounts, all belonging to women named “Emily Nelson.” In her new film, A Simple Favor, Lively plays a character named Emily Nelson who goes missing.

Reynolds went on to joke about the trouble at home and the difficulties of breaking the news of the unfollow to their children.

“‘Mommy unfollowed Daddy on Instagram,’” the actor joked. “My child would just fart and then walk away.”

Lively ultimately returned to Instagram to share a teaser for her new film, which also stars Anna Kendrick.

The couple has regularly offered their fans and followers some hilarious interactions, with notable jokes being how they celebrated their birthdays on social media last year.

For Lively’s birthday in August, Reynolds shared a photo of the two of them on the red carpet, though he intentionally cropped out the majority of her face so the photo showed off his glamorous side. When Reynolds’ birthday rolled around in October, Lively shared a photo of her husband posing with Ryan Gosling, expertly cropping out most of Reynolds from the picture.

Reynolds will next be seen in Deadpool 2, which lands in theaters on May 18th. A Simple Favor hits theaters on September 14th.

