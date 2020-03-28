Deadpool 2: Ryan Reynolds Jokingly Insists That Brad Pitt Had a Death Wish for His Cameo

There were quite a few pop culture references and nods to the outside world in Deadpool 2, but one of the biggest shocks was when one of Wade’s X-Force members turned out to be none other than Brad Pitt. Pitt played the role of Vanisher, though as his name implies, we didn’t actually see him until his untimely death. When he ended up colliding with an electrical line, fans finally saw his real face, which turned out to be Pitt. One fan recently took to Twitter to ask Ryan Reynnoldsa a question about Pitt’s cameo, asking “Please settle a debate in my household; is it actually Brad Pitt who hits the electrical cables or CGI of Brad Pitt? Not saying you electrocuted Brad Pitt, but was he involved?”

Thankfully Reynolds was more than happy to answer, and as it turns out, Pitt was attempting to earn an Oscar for method acting, so yes, he really did electrocute himself. Okay, that’s probably not true, but that’s the story Reynolds is going with.

Reynolds responded “It’s Brad Pitt. Not CGI. He also insisted on being electrocuted because Oscars don’t grow on trees.”

Even without the whole getting electrocuted thing, we respect Pitt doing the cameo, as it made an already enjoyable movie even better. I mean, who would’ve thought that Pitt would be in a Marvel movie, nonetheless Deadpool? You’re right, no one would have, and we can’t wait to see who Reynolds lines up if or when a new Deadpool film comes around.

Deadpool 2 is directed by David Leitch and written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, Jack Kesy, TJ Miller, Leslie Uggams, Brianna Hildebrand, and Stefan Kapicic. You can find the official description below.

“After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.”

Deadpool 2 is on home video and digital platforms now.