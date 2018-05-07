Ryan Reynolds Shares Amazing ‘Deadpool 2’ Peter Cosplay

Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds shared a photo Sunday of himself posed alongside a fan cosplaying as powerless X-Force member Peter (Rob Delaney).

Peter Cosplay. I guess he saw the ad. #Deadpool2 pic.twitter.com/r2ZZ0Ekwh3 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 6, 2018

“Peter cosplay,” Reynolds writes in the tweet. “I guess he saw the ad.”

The character was introduced in the final DP2 trailer in April and the everyman swiftly became a fan-favorite.

The apiarist and grilling hobbyist — who has his own popular Twitter account, already up to 90,000 followers — is seen in the trailer responding to an ad in search of mutant recruits to join combat team X-Force.

His superpower? “I don’t have one,” Peter admits. “I just saw the ad.”

“You’re in,” Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth tells him, and soon Peter is paired with a parachute and chucked out of a plane.

“I’m just an honest guy, looking for work in a contracting economy,” Peter writes of himself in his Twitter profile, which paints the picture of a wedded schlub who enjoys sports and grilling on his deck.

“My mom always said it’s rude to talk about yourself, but I do enjoy my backyard Apiary. That’s really just a fancy term for beekeeping,” Peter tells BMD. “And I love Susan. Which is really just a fancy word for my wife.”

Asked if he performs his own stunts, Peter admits, “I wasn’t calm. No sir.”

“I was mostly lost in prayer,” Peter says.

“Before I was pushed out of the plane, Deadpool mentioned he’d packed my parachute with Gummi Bears and old tubes of Mac LipGlass. Which, as you may have guessed, aren’t inflatable life-saving nylon rectangles used to decelerate a human body moving through the atmosphere at terminal velocity. Anyway, turns out he was joking. It was a totally operational parachute.”

And how does he feel about fans cosplaying as Peter, who is a totally genuine and real person?

“If they can figure out a better place to buy khakis I’m all for it,” Peter says. “Sears just isn’t cutting the mustard anymore.”

Rob Delaney makes his series debut as Peter alongside franchise newcomers Zazie Beetz and Josh Brolin in Deadpool 2, in theaters May 18.