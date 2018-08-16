‘Deadpool 2’: Ryan Reynolds Explains How They Pick The Pop Culture References They Use

Deadpool never shies away from a good pop culture reference, but as Ryan Reynolds explains, there is a process for figuring out what works and what will be dated 5 days later.

Deadpool 2 is now on home video, and co-writer Paul Wernick and Reynolds were part of the commentary team featured on the Super Duper Cut of the film. During the commentary, Wernick asked Ryan to break down the process of inserting pop culture into the dialogue as they watched the introduction to Firefist.

“Talk about the delicate balance of pop culture references, Ryan. Kind of how we ride that line,” Wernick said.

“Yeah, you want them sprinkled throughout the movie,” Reynolds said. “You don’t wanna overdo, though, either, and you try to wanna find stuff that’s not, you know, as you guys know, that’s not just of the moment and out the next second. Sometimes they’re just off the cuff, and we just f**king roll with it. I love that Deadpool’s so invested in pop culture and drags it into every scene he can.”

During that scene, in particular, Deadpool is quite amused by the fact that Firefist calls Negasonic Teenage Warhead “Justin Bieber,” and there are plenty of other references in the film, including ones made about Frozen, Marvel Studios, and more.

Speaking of Frozen, the joke ended up being a running gag throughout the film, and Reynolds broke down where it came from on the commentary as well.

“I had watched ‘Yentl’ on Turner Classic Movies a couple of weeks before, and I’ve watched ‘Frozen’ 700 times with my daughter,” Reynolds said. “Which is weird because ‘Frozen’ is my favorite movie and ‘Yentl’ is hers. But I had noticed that the song, ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman?’ and Yentl’s ‘Papa Can You Hear Me?’ sound suspiciously alike. [laughs] Some poor, hardworking songwriter’s gonna go, ‘What? I didn’t… I didn’t mean it.’ I know.”

You’ll now probably never be able to hear “Do You Want To Build A Snowman” the same way again, and you can now thank Deadpool for that.

