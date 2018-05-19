‘Deadpool 2’ Writers Reveal Suicide Montage Was Cut from Film

Deadpool 2 is now playing in theaters, but it turns out at least one scene originally shot for the film was deemed too dark for even Ryan Reynolds’ take on Marvel’s Merc with a Mouth.

Deadpool 2 Spoilers follow.

Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, aka “the Real Heroes,” participated in an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit. The writers were asked if there were any scenes they had to cut from the film.

Rheese and Wernick revealed that they had written and even shot a montage of Deadpool trying to commit suicide after Vanessa’s death, but that sequence was cut from the final film.

“One thing we really wanted to see (and actually shot!) was a Deadpool suicide montage, where [Deadpool] is trying to kill himself over and over in increasingly violent ways (drinking Drano, jumping into a polar bear enclosure), etc,” they revealed.

The good news is that, since the sequence was shot, it should make it onto the home media release as a bonus feature.

“You should be able to see it on the DVD!” the Real Heroes assured fans.

In place of the suicide montage, Deadpool 2 opens with Deadpool casually attempting suicide by blowing himself up before flashing back to explain the reason why.

The suicide montage is not the only scene that was deemed too dark for Deadpool 2. There was also a post-credits scene filmed that involved Deadpool using Cable’s time travel device to timeslide back in time for a scene with baby Hitler.

Leaving out the scene where Deadpool kills Hitler, forever altering human history, probably made it a lot easier for the filmmakers to confirm that those post-credits scenes are indeed canon.

Deadpool 2 broke the record for an R-rated movie preview night box office total on Thursday, bringing in $18.6 million. The film is projected to break the R-rated movie opening night record as well, with analysts suggested the film could make $52 million in its first day. Projections say Deadpool 2 is on track for a $150 million opening weekend at the domestic box office, and a $350 million opening weekend worldwide.

As fans should expect from any story centered on Wade Wilson, Deadpool 2 features plenty of fourth-wall breaking gags. Here’s a compilation of all the jokes about other Marvel and DC Comics movies and heroes.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.