‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer Release Date Revealed

Get ready to mark your calendars Deadpool fans, because the official trailer is hitting very, very soon.

While fans have already received a teaser trailer full of Bob Ross inspired goodness, there is an actual official trailer for the anticipated move right around the corner. The official Deadpool 2 trailer will be attached to Marvel’s Black Panther, which lands in theaters on February 16 (via Collider). It will also reportedly release online on Valentine’s Day, a nice nod to the original film.

The first Deadpool film released in theaters on Valentine’s Day weekend, adding in some love-inspired marketing to its pitch-perfect Deadpool campaign. Debuting the official trailer on that same weekend is a great homage to the original, and if it isn’t broken then why fix it right?

So for those longing for more Deadpool, it looks like you won’t need to wait much longer.

It also makes a great deal of sense for Deadpool to air in front of Black Panther. While 20th Century Fox and Disney are competing outlets at the moment, they soon won’t be, as the Disney recently acquired the movie division as well as other assets from 21st Century Fox last year. The deal won’t go through until 2019, but there’s no reason the two can’t start utilizing that relationship sooner rather than later.

Even if they weren’t merging, Deadpool is still a Marvel property at its core, so it would likely be airing in front of Black Panther anyway.

Deadpool 2 currently enjoys a 4.14 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, which puts it in the #4 spot.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18.