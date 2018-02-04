‘Deadpool 2’ Confirmed Not To Have Super Bowl Ad

There might be a Deadpool 2 trailer during the Super Bowl. Wait, there probably won’t be. Hold that thought, yes, it could happen. Never mind, false alarm. For real this time.

This has been the saga over the last week, after the Hollywood Reporter revealed that Fox would not be airing any advertisements for its movies during the NFL’s Big Game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

But after a confirmed promo for Red Sparrow was revealed, more speculation was ignited over the supposed fate of a new Deadpool 2 trailer. But the film’s cowriter Rhett Reese recently put that speculation to bed.

While news of the Deadpool sequel sitting out the Super Bowl might be disappointing for some fans, they won’t have to wait long until they get their eyes on some new footage. Reports indicate that the first official trailer for Deadpool 2 will be released on Valentine’s Day, coinciding the the original film’s premiere date in 2016.

Fans already received a teaser late ahead of Thanksgiving last year and while the bulk of it consisted of a parody of a painting tutorial, complete with ‘Pool in a Bob Ross wig, there were quick shots of new footage including Zazie Beetz as Domino and Julian Dennison’s mysterious character. We also get returning faces like Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), and Blind Al (Leslie Uggams).

But the biggest newcomer to the new X-Men-based franchise has yet to appear on screen, and everyone is waiting to see Josh Brolin in action as the time-hopping mercenary known as Cable.

Ever since Cable was announced to factor into the sequel in the post-credits scene for Deadpool, anticipation has been mounting. Brolin’s casting and subsequent photos being released only added to the buzz, but we’ve still yet to see the character in action.

It seems like we won’t have to wait too long, as the Deadpool 2 trailer will finally be released on February 14th, and will be attached to Black Panther screenings in theaters.

Deadpool 2 premieres May 18th.