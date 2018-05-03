Deadpool’s Tiny Hands Getting Their Own Trolli Gummies

Deadpool is invading the world of gummies, but not exactly in the way you might expect.

Actually, come to think of it, it is exactly the way you’d expect from the Merc with a Mouth. Trolli, 7-Eleven, and 20th Century Fox have announced that starting on May 7 fans can pick up a special Deadpool 2 edition of your favorite sour brites, and they’re all shaped like Deadpool’s hands…but tiny.

The limited edition candy will be sold exclusively at 7-Eleven stores nationwide and pays homage to one of the most hilarious and memorable scenes from the first movie. Not only that, but the candy itself features new Trolli flavor and color combinations including Pineapple/Mango (yellow/orange), Blueberry/Lime (blue/green), and Strawberry/Berry Punch (Red/Purple).

Big things are coming, in the form of something tiny. 5.7.18. #Deadpool pic.twitter.com/eWTfAv3YbK — Trolli Candy (@Trolli_USA) April 26, 2018

“Deadpool’s delectable digits are just giddy to high-five your tongue! Fans will also appreciate finding references to their favorite Deadpool catch phrases including “Made with Maximum Effort” and “No Pickles” right on the packaging.”

The man himself even took the time to pen a special note to fans about why he chose his tiny hands for the new partnership.

“When Trolli approached me about recreating one of my body parts as a tasty morsel, my hand wasn’t what I had in mind. I was thinking something bigger and dirtier – my brain. But they said the size could be a choking hazard. So instead I just gave them a hand, literally.”

You can take a look at the new Trolli Sour Brite Tiny Hands packaging above and below, and the announcement teaser can be found in the video above.

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino joins the rest of Deadpool’s X-Force in Deadpool 2, which also includes Terry Crews. Beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel) will also be making a return alongside Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on November 1. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on February 22, 2019.

So, do you plan on picking up Deadpool’s Sour Brite Tiny Hands Gummies? If you do make sure to let us know how they turn out in the comments!