First ‘Deadpool 2’ TV Spot Released

Deadpool 2 is looking ot capitalize on the breakout success of the first film, serving as a bridge between R-rated franchise featuring Ryan Reynolds’ Merc With a Mouth, and the larger X-Men movie universe. A new TV Spot for Deadpool 2 has just hit social media – and you can watch it above!

Clearly the TV spot serves as a more condensed version of what we saw in the first Deadpool 2 trailer, with more attention given to the action moments that director David Leitch is offering fans.

The basic story for the sequel will see Deadpool and other mutants in some kind of detention center or camp, where things take a turn with the arrival of Cable (Josh Brolin), a mutant soldier from the future who arrives to kill a young muntant, who may or may not pose some kind of grave threat to the future, resulting in the dystopian world that Cable grew up in. With advice from his lovely girlfriend Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), Deadpool sets out to be a better kind of sociopath, gathering his own X-Men-style team of morally questionable mutants to form X-Force, and stop Cable from doing the unthinkable.

X-Force members will include Zazie Beetz (Atlanta) as Domino; Terry Crews as Bedlam; Bill Skarsgård (IT) presumably as Zeitgeist; classic X-Force member Shatterstar; a new female character; as well as returning X-Men Colossus (Stefan Kapicic) and Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand). The “kid” who is the target of Cable’s mission (and possibly the reincarnation of Apocalypse) will be played by Julian Dennison (Hunt for the Wilderpeople).

Reports that Deadpool 2 has had to undergo some reshoots after the first test screenings has filled the fanbase with slight trepidation about the quality of the sequel. On the one hand, the fear seems misplaced: the trailers and TV spots clearly show that this will be very much in the same vein as the first Deadpool movie. On the other hand, that might be exactly the double-edged sword of this sequel: more of the same might not be enough.

Deadpool 2 also has the tricky task of serving as a lead in to a full X-Force movie, which will probably get a whole new lineup of more iconic X-Men characters, with both Cable and Deadpool expected to be leading the pack. Still no telling how relevant any of this will be, before the Fox/Disney deal forces the X-Men movie franchise to be rebooted within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

X-Men movies continue with Deadpool 2 in theaters on May 18th. X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens February 14th, 2019, followed by The New Mutants on August 2nd, 2019.