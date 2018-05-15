‘Deadpool 2’ Writers Reveal How Film Leads Into ‘X-Force’ Movie

With Deadpool 2 making its way into theaters, writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese are looking toward’s the franchise’s future including the X-Force movie.

On the Deadpool 2 red carpet, the writers spoke to Variety about the upcoming mutant team movie that will feature Deadpool.

“Well Drew Goddard’s writing it and will direct it and he has to get off his current movie before he can do so it’s going to be a little while, but we took great pains to try to set it up in this movie at the end, so I think you’ll have some nice combination of those characters you see at the end of this movie forming X-Force,” Reese said.

Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds offered an update on the film in a separate interview.

“I just wanna work with Drew,” Reynolds said. “I mean, I love him and he has such an interesting take on where he wants to take that world. I see it being a real ensemble on a lot of levels just because I think it’s interesting for Deadpool to kinda function in the way he does in his own universe. You always get to sort of find some way to position him as the underdog or take everything away from him, but for him to function in an ensemble [in X-Force] is a lot of fun. I think there’s a real opportunity to not burden the narrative by shattering Wade’s life, so then at the beginning our movie you get to have him just be part of the team, which is obviously a very challenging prospect for someone like Wade Wilson. So, I’m really excited about that. I’m excited about a couple new characters that we’re talking about. And I’m really especially excited to work with Drew. He’s just amazing.”

Deadpool 2 just had its premiere. The first reviews hit the web, including a review from ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis, who gave the sequel a 5 out 5 stars score:

“If only for the humor and action sequences, Deadpool 2 would have matched its predecessor in quality. Such a feat would be a detriment in the long term, as audiences will only stomach so many prompt innuendos for a crude laugh over time. Where Deadpool 2 excels further is in its heart. A somewhat sudden change of heart for the titular character who once refused to be called a hero implants a level of soul no one could have expected. What starts as a raunchy thrill ride takes sudden turns of emotional depth which will supplement the experience for the average moviegoers who can’t grasp gags which come at other super hero films’ expenses. In fact, the easy-to-follow but far-reaching emotional depth which hits late will help cement Deadpool 2 as the better of the two films so far.”

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18th.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.