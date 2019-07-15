David Leitch Updates Deadpool 3 Status Following Disney/Fox Deal

The fate of Deadpool remains unclear, despite Disney promising to have plans for everyone’s favorite R-rated mercenary who never shuts his mouth. With Ryan Reynolds having portrayed the character in a pair of fan-favorite movies so far, the deal between Fox and Disney has seemingly put the character on hold momentarily as no news of a third movie has spawned despite Deadpool 2 being a critical and box office success. Now, Deadpool 2 director Daivd Leitch has shared where he is at with the potential next installment while talking to ComicBook.com at the world premiere of his Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

By the sound of it, Leitch has not yet been approached for a third Deadpool movie — but he is up to the task whenever the phone rings. “In everybody’s world, everybody wants to make it,” Leitch said. “So, if I was ever approached to make Deadpool 3, my answer would be, ‘Hell yes,’ but I think there’s a lot of things going on in the shake up with Fox and Disney and where that whole Marvel world after Endgame is gonna be. When the dust settles, let’s hope that Deadpoool lives. That’s kind of ironic, right?”

Of course, the post-Endgame world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has endless possibilities as a multiverse has spawned within the big screen world. How Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige plans to incorporate the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Deadpool characters previously owned by Fox remains a mystery.

Still, Leitch has a few thoughts on how to pull off that integration. “I have a lot of ideas but I’m keeping them close to my vest so, if they ever come and I’m grateful enough for them to call, I can share all my crazy ideas,” Leitch says.

For now, Leitch is focused on the release of his surefire action-comedy blockbuster in the form of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The film pairs Dwayne Johnson with Jason Statham as the titular characters which debuted in the Fast & Furious franchise, along with newcomers Vanessa Kirby as Hattie Shaw. “There is some grounded practical stunts,” Leitch said. “You’re gonna see some great fight scenes in the style of Atomic Blonde or John Wick but you’re also gonna see your epic car action that you know from a fast movie, your CG set pieces that do things that defy gravity. We really wanted to merge the creativity of what I do and what the fans in the Fast world have always loved.”

Deadpool 3 plans might become more clear at San Diego Comic Con when Marvel Studios takes the stage at Hall H on Saturday evening.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw hits theaters on August 2.