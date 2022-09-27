Deadpool 3 Fan Art Shows Hilarious Return for Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine

Marvel Studios has been pretty quiet on what they would be doing with Wolverine after reacquiring the rights to the iconic mutants after Disney's merger with FOX. Hugh Jackman seemed to be finally finished with the role after a magnificent swan song performance in Logan. The studio has been slowly bringing mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Patrick Stewart returning as Professor Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, revealing that Ms. Marvel is a mutant, and even developing a third Deadpool movie set in the main universe. Earlier today, Ryan Reynolds revealed that Jackman will return as Wolverine in the upcoming third Deadpool film that will hit theaters on September 26, 2024. Now, the super-talented BossLogic has created a new piece of art that celebrates the news.

BossLogic has revealed a new piece of fan art that shows Deadpool digging up Wolverine's grave after he died in Logan. The fan art is a hilarious dig at the iconic characters death and it fits perfectly as something that Deadpool would do. I'm the fan art, we see Wolverine claws fully out and Deadpool waving at him. You can check out the fan art below!

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the next three years with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. This may seem like it's pretty far away, but Marvel is known for teasing their upcoming films with post-credit scenes. But, it seems like they might be doing it differently this time around. During a new interview with ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios Kevin Feige reveals how the post-credits scenes could build towards the next two Avengers films.

"The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shwarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that's not worth it. So they are always fun for us," Feige told us. "We don't want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won't. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won't. I think it's just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story. A lot of what we've been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it's you're on the express train to the finale, also when it's fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2 and 3 films were."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively streaming on Disney+ now!

