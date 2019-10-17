Deadpool 3 Writers Ready For MCU Crossover

As Deadpool gears up for a debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the team behind the foul-mouthed character has their work cut out for them as they transition in from an alternate universe. Deadpool co-writer Rhett Reese says no one should be “shocked to see a really fun crossover,” which makes sense — if any character can make the cinematic universe jump, it’s the self-aware Deadpool portrayed by Ryan Reynolds. There hasn’t been a release date or production start revealed for a third Deadpool movie just yet but Reynolds having a meeting with Marvel Studios is certainly a step in such a direction. For Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, this is an exciting time as their sandbox just got a whole lot bigger with almost all of Marvel’s character catalog now at their disposal.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are the geniuses behind the stories and humor of the Deadpool movies, something they brought back to the Zombieland world for Zombieland: Double Tap. With their Zombieland sequel hitting theaters this weekend, Wernick and Reese already looking forward to the inevitable Deadpool 3 in the MCU. While the duo admits to ComicBook.com that they have not yet met with Marvel Studios for the project, they’re in constant contact with Reynolds as it nears.

“We’re in touch with Ryan,” Wernick said. “We’ve got several projects with him. Moving forward, we’ve got 6 Underground on Netflix coming out in December with Ryan. Then, we’re rewriting Clue for him right now, which will hopefully shoot in the spring. We’ve got a few other things brewing with him, not including Deadpool, which will hopefully could come to the surface real soon.”

Of course, it all circles back to work with Marvel. “Ryan’s our muse. We would do everything with Ryan, every single project, if we could,” Wernick says. “We just love him so much. He’s a brilliant actor and a dear friend. Yeah. When that text comes, we will open final draft and start with the title page of Deadpool 3.”

While it’s unclear how Deadpool will make the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe from his previous residency in the Fox-owned X-Men universe, the writing pair is ready to get their hands on some certain Marvel characters which they could not in the past.

“We definitely we want to play in the sandbox,” Reese said. “One of the great things about the MCU is how rich and broad it is. For instance, just think about the world of villains, how great the world of villains are. We’re never able to use a lot of those villains because they were on the MCU. Well, now we can. So, right away, we’re definitely excited about getting the shot to do that. I think Ryan is too. I think the MCU people are too, just the idea of throwing Deadpool into the mix is exciting to them.”

Ultimately, the duo sounds ready: “I would not at all be shocked to see a really fun crossover that we’re taking advantage of of all the tools at our disposal and all the rich characters at our disposal,” Reese concludes.

A third Deadpool movie does not yet have a release date. Reese and Wernick’s 5-star reviewed Zombieland: Double Tap is playing in theaters this weekend.