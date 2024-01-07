Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Shares Photo With Hugh Jackman Featuring a Fun Easter Egg

Another day, another new photo of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. The lovable duo have always shared photos of each other on social media, but fans have been getting a lot of extra content thanks to the production of Deadpool 3. Reynolds often posts about his soccer team, Wrexham A.F.C., and his various updates are riddled with easter eggs. The actor shared a new photo today with Jackman, and there's a lot to unpack...

"Watching @wrexham_afc in the @emiratesfacup with Prisoner 24601," Reynolds captioned the post. Of course, "Prisoner 24601" is a reference to Jean Valjean, the character Jackman played in Les Misérables. This isn't the first time Reynolds has referenced Jackman's Oscar-nominated performance. There's also a Prisoner 24601 nod in Deadpool 2. You can check out the photo of Reynolds and Jackman below:

Hugh Jackman On Working With Ryan Reynolds:

Jackman occasionally talks about the intense training process that goes into creating his Wolverine body. In 2022, the actor even shared a throwback photo to his Wolverine days, and joked that the man in the photo (himself) looked like he was in "serious pain." In an interview with The Guardian last year, Jackman talked about playing Wolverine again in Deadpool 3 and gave a hilarious reason for wanting to work with Reynolds and for his intense workouts.

"No, I was OK," Jackman said of letting go of the iconic Marvel role. "I wasn't tortured by it. When people would ask me [to reprise the role] – including Ryan, every five seconds – I was like: 'I'm done.'" He added of returning for Deadpool 3, "I just wanted to do it and I felt it in my gut ... I get to punch the sh*t out of Ryan Reynolds every day."

What Is Deadpool 3 About?

Deadpool 3 will be helmed by Shawn Levy from a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Not much is known about the script, but there has been a lot of speculation and exciting teases.

In addition to Reynolds in the titular role and Jackman as Wolverine, Deadpool 3 will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles.

While speaking with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Levy addressed the many wild rumors surrounding the film and talked about the movie's connection to the greater MCU.

"I'm so wary of giving anything away because I've learned the hard way that even with a few titles – like any Marvel title – everything and anything you say can lead to not only rumors but misinformation. I'll just say this: It's very much part of the MCU, what a privilege, what a wealth of resources and knowledge."

"The biggest thrill for Hugh, Ryan, and I is that we're making very much the movie we hoped to make," Levy added. "One hears rumors all the time – good, bad, everywhere in between – about what certain studios are like to work at I'll just say that this Deadpool movie co-starring Wolverine is very much aligned with the DNA Of the Deadpool franchise and there's been nothing but support in making the movie audacious, gritty, hilarious and gnarly."

Stay tuned for more updates about Deadpool 3.