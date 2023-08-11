Welcome to Wrexham Dials Up Drama in Season 2 Trailer

Welcome to Wrexham Season 2 has a brand-new trailer and the drama has been ramped up for this new season. Last time around, fans were introduced to Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham AFC through the FX series. It was a heartwarming tale of an underdog football club trying to find its way under new management. Now, the Welsh football club is on everyone's radar and that comes with some pressure that might not have been around in Season 1. So, you can check out the clip for yourselves down below!

Wrexham's trials and tribulations in the lower ranks of the English National League are well-documented. But, after some very emotional wins at the end of the last football season they've moved up in the world. Now, the bill is coming due both literally and figuratively. Reynolds and McElhenney argue that the club will have to continue to move up into the English Football League system to support the increased spending on the team. The pressure is on in a real way for last year's most charming sports story.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Invested A Lot In The Team

The new ownership has put their money where their mouths are. Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster told CBS Sports Golazo! about how Reynolds and McElhenney changed the club around with their approach. The results have shown how having a pair like those two in the driver's seat has made all the differnce.

"With the new owners coming in, Rob and Ryan, they've done it professionally. They've built everything up. If you've watched the documentary, little things like, when they first walked in and saw the gym, it's a shambles," Foster recalled. "There's basically a medicine ball on the floor and that's about it. Now, it's a fully-functioning professional gym. The lads are in there everyday giving everything they've got."

What Is Welcome to Wrexham About?

"Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) navigate running the 3rd oldest professional football club in the world. Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars guide the future of the town's historic football club."

"In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The world took notice and change is afoot. After a painful elimination in the playoffs, season two continues to track the club as they fight for promotion out of the National League and return to the English Football League. Dedicated staff and supporters hold on to the dream of returning the team and town to glory while bracing for the new-found challenges that fame has brought to their small community."

