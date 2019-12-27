Ryan Reynolds Reveals Mariah Carey And Her Son Are Huge Deadpool Fans

Deadpool has a lot of fans, billions of box office dollars worth, but now is revealed to have one big celebrity supporter. Ryan Reynolds, while appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan to promote his Netflix film 6 Underground revealed that world famous musician Mariah Carey and her family are huge fans of Marvel’s relentless mercenary. Reynolds has played the beloved version of the character since 2015 and reprised it for 2018’s Deadpool 2 which only grew the fanbase. Now, he is looking forward to playing the role again but in the sandbox of the Marvel Cinematic Universe where the Avengers characters reside.

“I met Mariah Carey which was like bucket list, probably the first thing on my bucket list,” Reynolds said. “I could barely speak…I blacked out for . the entire period. Blake [Lively] was just awkwardly behind me manipulating my body.”

Once Reynolds gathered himself from the excitement of meeting the famous musician, the Deadpool love was shared. “It was amazing,” he said. “hHr son is a Deadpool fan. I brought him the Deadpool mask. He’s wearing the mask right there. That’s the real mask. Spoiler alert: we’re having dinner at our apartment.”

He went on to spill a few details about the status of a new Deadpool movie, promising that it is on the way and will be coming from Marvel Studios, as was expected after Disney acquired Fox and the Fox-owned Marvel characters earlier this year. “We’re working on it right now, the whole team,” Reynolds said. “We’re over at Marvel right now, which is like the big leagues, all of the sudden. It’s kinda crazy.”

Although Marvel and Disney have dated their movies for the next four years, a release date for Deadpool 3 has not yet been officially revealed. Whenever it is revealed, Mariah Carey and her son will certainly be excited!

