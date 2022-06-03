✖

Deadpool 3 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick revealed how Marvel Studios is allowing them to keep the Merc With a Mouth's vulgarity that became a winning formula over at 20th Century Fox. News on the third Deadpool movie has been slow to come by, though fans recently learned that Free Guy and The Adam Project director Shawn Levy will reteam with Ryan Reynolds on Deadpool 3. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick's involvement is also new information, though they are no strangers to Deadpool after penning the first two films' scripts. Since Disney is known as a family-first company, there's always been worry about how Deadpool's brand of raunchiness would make the transition to the Mouse House. Thankfully, Reese and Wernick confirmed Disney has been supportive in that regard.

"Don't worry about that," Reese told Den of Geek. "They've been very supportive with regard to that. Now when it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we'll hear at some point, 'Maybe not that joke.' But I think they've been incredibly supportive of what we're doing, because obviously we were doing it separate from them for a long time, and I think they've seen the success and they've had their own even greater success. So hopefully it'll be a marriage made in heaven. But we've definitely got their support, and that's a great thing to feel."

Earlier in the interview, Reese discussed how it's been a joy working with Marvel to get the Deadpool crew back together at their new home. "It's a thrill," Reese said. "It's an absolute thrill to have the band back together, to have a new backdrop in the MCU with new characters, new villains, that kind of thing. You know, it's never a marriage we necessarily saw coming—Fox and Disney, that was an external thing [separate] from our storytelling process. But we're absolutely finding the serendipity and the gold in that situation, or we're trying to."

To his credit, Ryan Reynolds seemed to endorse Shawn Levy directing him once again in Deadpool 3. "That would be amazing," Reynolds told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, showing his support for the idea of a Deadpool 3 directed by Levy and bringing Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman into the cast. "I say write to Kevin Feige, care of Marvel Cinematic Universe at whatever Buena Vista Way. I don't know where it is, but yeah, that would be nice. That would be a dream. That would be dream come true." According to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige in August of 2021, Deadpool 3 is in active development.

Levy elaborated on his plans to get Jackman and Reynolds together for a future project. "I'm not going to say where and how, but I absolutely will confirm my intention and determination to be the lucky son of a bitch who puts those two magnificent gods in the same movie together," Levy told ComicBook.com. "That will happen and it will be me."

Are you excited to hear how Deadpool 3 will continue the franchise's record of being vulgar? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!