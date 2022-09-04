Deadpool Star Comments on Possible Return In Marvel Studios Sequel

Slowly but surely, Marvel Studios is putting together Deadpool 3, the Merc With a Mouth's official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Little is known about the movie other than the fact it will reunite Ryan Reynolds with director Shawn Levy and frequent collaborators Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the writing duo currently working on a script rewrite. When it comes to certain character returns, anything is up in the air, including the potential return of Morena Baccarin's Vanessa.

During a panel at DragonCon Saturday afternoon, Baccarin revealed she isn't sure if she'll appear in the threequel largely because no one has mentioned anything to her.

"You know, from your lips to God's ears, I have no idea. They're writing the script right now," she said (via The Direct). "I'm usually the last to find out anything. I'm not even... I wish I had information I could give you but I really don't. But it'd be great."

The actor then added that she's hopeful to return because of the time-traveling antics of Deadpool 2. Originally, the actor said, Vanessa was supposed to stay dead.

"I think when we shot the second film, I would just die," Baccarin added. "And then after they screened it a few times they actually changed it to include this timeline thing so I think that's a good sign that the fans want to see her again. Whether or not it happens, it's not up to me."

Reese said earlier this year that he and Wernick were very active on a script with Reynolds himself.

"We want to make it great," Reese said in a wide-ranging interview with The Playlist. "We're in the laboratory working on it with Ryan Reynolds all the time, and we're very much entertaining ourselves."

He added, "So, hopefully, that translates and ultimately will entertain the world. But you know, it's a marriage between Fox and Disney and it's two different universes and it's not easy. But it's also a wonderful challenge and, you know, high-class problems to be able to merge those, those worlds. So, we're, we're enjoying it."

Deadpool 3 has yet to set a release date.

