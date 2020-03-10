Deadpool 3 Fan Teaser Zaps the Merc Into Final Avengers: Endgame Battle

At some point, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While we all wait for the inevitable announcement from Kevin Feige and his team at Marvel Studios, one killer piece of Deadpool fan art will have to whet the appetite for fans of the Merc With A Mouth. Featuring Deadpool front and center — with the Infinity Gauntlet, no less — killer Instagram fan artist @Erathrim20 use a new piece of fan art to drop Wade Wilson right into the middle of the massive Avengers: Endgame battle outside of the Avengers compound and upstate New York.

In this artist’s scenario, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) wouldn’t need to die — instead, Wilson takes the brunt of the Infinity Stones and presumably snaps Thanos out of existence. In this specific poster, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Josh Brolin’s Cable are also present — as is Reynold’s take on Hal Jordan/Green Lantern. See the epic piece for yourself below.

For those worried about the Deadpool franchise living on under the Disney brand, franchise screenwriter Rhett Reese previously suggested the title might live under a separate banner — say 20th Century Studios — while still technically being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Absolutely, because I don’t think it’ll be under the Disney banner,” Reese previously said when promoting the home release of Zombieland: Double Tap with co-writer Paul Wernick. “Like, I don’t think when you go to Deadpool 3, there’s going to be a Magic Castle that appears. I think it’s going to be under the Fox banner, so yes.”

That all comes on the heels of former Disney chief executive Bob Iger confirming there weren’t immediate plans on reducing the character to a PG-13 rating as the other films in the MCU.

“[Deadpool] clearly has been and will be Marvel branded. But we think there might be an opportunity for a Marvel-R brand for something like Deadpool,” Iger said. “As long as we let the audiences know what’s coming, we think we can manage that fine.”

