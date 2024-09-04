Deadpool & Wolverine Reveals Closer Look at Psylocke

Deadpool & Wolverine is a film that is absolutely packed with cameos and Easter eggs — everything from major ones such as Chris Evans as Human Torch, Wesley Snipes as Blade and Henry Cavill as a Wolverine variant to a lot of Deadpool variants — but now, we're getting a better look at one that fans just might have missed if they weren't paying close attention. On Instagram, costume illustrator Jonay Bacallado has been sharing various images from his work on Deadpool & Wolverine and now he's giving fans a better look at Psylocke.

In the post, Bacallado shared the concept art for Psylocke's final costume in the film, nothing that the style they chose for the character was meant to be a "nod to her comic book portrayal". Psylocke appeared as one of Cassandra's henchmen in the Void and was portrayed by Ayesha Hussain.

"Psylocke final costume concept for Deadpool & Wolverine. Psylocke was another of the mutants chosen to be brought back in the Void, as part of Cassandra's henchmen," Bacallado wrote. "She had already appeared in X-Men: Apocalypse and The Last Stand. We wanted to give a more utilitarian and tactical vibe to the design but in her iconic color palette and having the strap element as a nod to her comic book portrayal."

This look at Psylocke is just the latest piece of concept art that Bacallado has shared. He also previously shared looks at Zenpool, Blake Lively's Ladypool, and more.

Deadpool & Wolverine Continues to Dominate At the Box Office

Over the Labor Day holiday, Deadpool & Wolverine continued to take the top spot at the box office during its sixth weekend in theaters. The film has also crossed another box office milestone, surpassing $600 million domestically and becoming only the 16th movie in history to do so. The film now has a global box office of more than $1.25 billion.

What is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.