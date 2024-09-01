Deadpool & Wolverine’s Welshpool On Display in Wrexham’s Stadium

Ryan Reynolds is best known for playing Deadpool, and the latest installment to his comic book movie franchise is currently thriving at the box office. Deadpool & Wolverine has broken multiple box office records, including becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. This weekend, the film is expected to be the top earner at the box office yet again. In addition to acting, Reynolds is also an owner of the Wrexham A.F.C football club along with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney. While McElhenney’s cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine was cut, Wrexham player Paul Mullin was in the film as Welshpool. Today, Reynolds revealed Welshpool is currently on display at the StōK Cae Ras Stadium.

“The @wrexham_afc season is underway. So far so good!!!! If you visit the StōK Cae Ras Stadium, you can see WELSHPOOL on display in the Centenary Club,” Reynolds wrote on Instagram. “Huge thanks to Marvel for not only allowing a new WELSH Deadpool Corps member in the film, but for looking the other way when the suit disappeared from set and was accidentally mounted professionally then inexplicably shipped to The Racecourse Ground in Wrexham with no regard for wrules and wregulations. On our visit a couple weeks back, we accidentally unveiled WelshPool in his new home at the stadium. I was as surprised as anyone to see it there.”

“Before folks ask, yes, @paulmullin12 has to live inside a harshly lit, airless glass box, but that’s only because he didn’t read his Deadpool & Wolverine contract very well. Particularly the parts I wrote in crayon,” he joked. You can view the post below:

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.