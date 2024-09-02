Deadpool & Wolverine: Lady Deadpool Concept Art Reveals Changes to Blake Lively’s Marvel Hero

Like many of his collaborators, costume illustrator Jonay Bacallado has been pretty aggressively showing off all his Deadpool & Wolverine work on social media recently. The latest is his concept art for Lady Deadpool (sometimes styled in merchandise as Ladypool), the Deadpool variant played in the film by Ryan Reynolds’ real-life wife Blake Lively. In the initial design, Ladypool had the stereotypical 1990s comic book design, with straps, seams, pouches, and all manner of fiddly little details. Ultimately, the onscreen version was stripped down, looking much simpler and giving the character a cleaner outline for the memorable shot when she emerges through a cloud of smoke at the head of a group of Deadpools.

You can see the images below, via Bacallado’s Instagram account. He also has a shot of the “final” version for comparison.

“Here’s Ladypool final costume concept I did for costume designer [Mayes Rubeo] in Deadpool & Wolverine,” Bacallado wrote. “Doing Deadpool variants in the costume team was such a gift as fans and artists. It was a time to have fun, explore and just be crazy. One of my favourites, that made it into the film, is Ladypool. We wanted to pay homage to the comic representations, but we applied, as we usual do, a sense of realism, studying every single element of the suit, back and forth. Her proportions are quite different from the male version we all know and love, so we embraced the curves and the sinuosity on her new design.”

Of the tweaked final design, he added, “It’s so great it turned out so beautifully, enhanced by the performance of [Blake Lively], who brought her to life, giving us one of the most iconic shots from the film.”

