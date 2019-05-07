Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Says Cartoon Is Coming ‘Sooner Than Later’

The planned Deadpool animated series at FX may be dead, but the Merc with a Mouth is still working his way into animation according to his creator. Rob Liefeld took to Twitter today to say that he may not know the details, but he’s hearing that Deadpool will be making his way into a cartoon sooner than some may think.

“I know a Deadpool cartoon is coming. sooner than later,” Liefeld tweeted. “I live in Southern California, so I know things given the proximity to Hollywood. I have no idea if it’s any good or which version of Deadpool it portrays.”

Many fans were disappointed to learn that Donald Glover’s highly-anticipated animated Deadpool show had been canceled. Despite that, the head of FX stated that he believes Marvel will return to the idea of Deadpool in animation.

“I think that Marvel will revive it because they have the rights,” Landgraf said. “They own the IP and they have the rights to do an animated adult series based on any of the X-Men characters, and based on Deadpool specifically.”

Landgraf has stated that it was Marvel’s decision to pass on Glover’s Deadpool cartoon and not a decision made by FX.

“They didn’t want to do the show that Donald and Stephen [Glover] wrote,” he said. “We would have done the show that Donald and Stephen wrote, but it wasn’t our decision. When Marvel decided not to do that show, we parted company with them as did Donald and Stephen. Now it’s totally up to them [Marvel] whether they hire someone else to do a different show.”

Landgraf had been publicly supportive of the project, previously stating, “It’ll be really different from the movies. It’s animated and they’re live-action, but also it has a different tone and editorial voice as evidenced by Donald and Stephen Glover, who have their own voice and tone. We really wanted to make something that was distinctly different from the movies.”

When news of the Deadpool cartoon cancellation broke, Glover tweeted a supposed script from the series that had Deadpool breaking the fourth wall to contemplate the fate of the animated series. Glover later deleted those tweets. Test footage for the cartoon also leaked and was later taken down.

