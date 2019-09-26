Deadpool Attends Fourth Wall Rehab in Exclusive Robot Chicken Season 10 Clip

The brand new season of Adult Swim‘s stop-motion, pop culture-skewering comedy series Robot Chicken is set to premiere this Sunday night, September 29th at midnight. And to celebrate, Adult Swim has provided ComicBook with a brand new, exclusive look at the upcoming episode featuring the Merc’ With the Mouth himself attending rehab with characters from Mr. Robot, The Office, and House of Cards for one specific reason: they cannot stop breaking the fourth wall. And, as with all things Robot Chicken, there are tragic if not hilarious results.

Check out the clip in the video player above to see how well Fourth Wall Rehab goes for these various movie and TV show characters.

The clip features Deadpool, Elliot Alderson from Mr. Robot, Jim Halpert from The Office, and Frank Underwood from House of Cards all addressing their frequent use of looking at the camera and talking to the audience, showing how ridiculous it is as a storytelling device when used in such a ridiculous manner. They also make a good Jobe about Kevin Spacey’s legal troubles, showing that he’s on house arrest and having him ditch the meeting mid-monologue.

Deadpool happens to crash everyone else’s sessions while making topical jokes, so this truly is the Marvel character’s time to shine while making fun of the frequent use of fourth wall-breaking in modern television shows.

The 10th season is a milestone for Adult Swim’s hit show Robot Chicken, not for celebrating the 200th episode of the Emmy® Award winning show, but for attempting top-secret new formats that break new ground in animated sketch comedy! Um… or something like that.



Robot Chicken uses stop-motion animation to bring pop-culture parodies to life in a modern take on the variety/sketch show format. The series debuted February 2005 and remains among the top-rated original series on Adult Swim. Robot Chicken is created, and executive produced by Seth Green and Matthew Senreich, and their Stoopid Buddy Stoodios partners, John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner, also serve as executive producers. Green and Senreich also write, voice and with Tom Sheppard, direct the award-winning series.