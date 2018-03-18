‘Deadpool’ to Finally Premiere in China

Deadpool is finally making its way to China.

Fox’s 2016 superhero comedy hit will finally premiere in China in April at the Beijing International Film Festival.

Chinese fans were disappointed when the government banned Deadpool from opening in the country in 2016. The Chinese regulators offered no explanation for why Deadpool was banned, but most came to the conclusion that the regulators found it too subversive and sexy for the Chinese mainstream. China does not have a film rating system and so all movies are expected to be acceptable for all viewers of all ages.

According to Variety, Deadpool will not be edited and will screen in its original form during the film festival.

Deadpool will play as part of the Beijing Film Panorama section, which shows “outstanding, classic and rarely seen films.” Other films being shown as part of this year’s selection include the original X-Men trilogy, the prequel X-Men trilogy, and Logan Noir, the black and white cut of James Mangold’s Logan. Despite the high amounts of violence, Logan was released last year and earned $106 million in China.

Other, mutant-free movies screening at the festival include Avatar, Titanic, It, Get Out, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and a restored version of Seven Samurai.

Deadpool was a huge success for 20th Century Fox, becoming the studio’s highest-grossing X-Men movie and the highest-grossing R-rated film ever in North America. The film stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular Marvel Comics character with Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein, T.J. Miller, Gina Carano, Brianna Hildebrand, and Stefan Kapičić.

Deadpool 2 is currently filming reshoots for its May release. New co-star Josh Brolin, who plays Cable, says the sequel is quite different from its predecessor.

“Deadpool [2] I know is going to be very fun and funny and fresh because it’s very different from the first Deadpool,” Brolin told Flickering Myth.

Deadpool 2 opens May 18th. Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 1st, The New Mutants on February 22, 2019, and Gambit on June 7, 2019. 20th Century Fox isn’t stopping with those movies though. The movie studio plans to release three X-Men movies a year for the next several years.

