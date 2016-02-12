Deadpool Creator Rob Liefield Demands to See X-Force and Hulk in Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds and Marvel Studios have been hard at work getting the third Deadpool film off the ground. They recently replaced writers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzy Molyneux-Logelin with the scribes of the first two films Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Shawn Levy was also brought on to direct the film after releasing two successful films with Reynolds in the leading role. The threequel definitely has fans excited, but no one appears to be more excited than the creator of the character, Rob Liefeld. During a new interview with ComicBook.com, Liefeld demanded that the X-Force and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk appear in Deadpool 3.

"I will have my picket line. I will have my single picket line of one, okay, don't tease me with number 2," Liefeld said. "Don't take me to Valhalla and then drop me off. Okay, look, we both know Deadpool 3, he's going to interact with uh, the crew, you know, I mean, I get excited at the prospect of him hanging out with Hemsworth and or, uh, you know Ant-Man, Mr. Paul Rudd. I mean, those are great matchups."

"I personally would love to see him and the Hulk in a buddy movie because I think Hulk was undeserved. People forget what a mic drop he was in The Avengers. Let's rag doll Deadpool the way he did Loki, you know what I mean? So I know they have great things planned. He's definitely going to interact with the Marvel universe because that's the default go to move, but how do you know bring Zazi [Beets] and Josh [Brolin] back? Because fans love them." The Deadpool creator added.

While nothing is currently known about the plot of the third Deadpool movie, new details are expected to be revealed this weekend during Marvel Studios' Hall H panel at San Diego Comic Con. Reynolds revealed, in a recent interview with Forbes, that his Maximum Effort production company will co-produce Deadpool 3 with Marvel Studios. The actor has been a champion for Deadpool on the big screen for years. So it would make sense that his production company would partner with the studio on the sequel.

"I really had a crash course in the value of marketing and storytelling in this context through Deadpool," Reynolds said while speaking to the outlet. "Deadpool taught me that necessity is the mother of invention. Deadpool, the franchise, never had the kind of budgets and finances to work with that some of the larger comic book properties did. Two of the greatest adversaries to creativity is too much time and too much money. I learned the value of character over spectacle through Deadpool."



As it stands Deadpool 3 doesn't currently have a release date, but things seem to be moving pretty quickly behind the scenes. The film will likely maintain is R rating despite the characters rights moving from Fox to Disney.

