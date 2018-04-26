Deadpool and Hugh Jackman Team Up to Troll Disney

Wade Wilson’s troll game is second to none, and he brought in the help of longtime X-Man Hugh Jackman to take some shots at Disney.

When the Fox presentation began at CinemaCon in Las Vegas today, a video played to introduce the studio’s distribution chief Chris Aronson. Of course, who better to introduce the boss than one of the company’s biggest money-grabbers, Deadpool.

The footage has yet to be released online, but we’ve got a description of what went down:

The video begins with Deadpool greeting the crowd. He says he is “really busy making clocks or memories or whatever” and suggests the theater owners both put Deadpool 2 on more screens and use the rest of their time to cheat on their spouses.

The video cuts back and Aronson wakes up, Deadpool tells him he’s “f—ed” and Hugh Jackman walks out of the bathroom to double down on the message. Aronson rushes over to CinemaCon for the presentation and Deadpool and Hugh Jackman talk. “Looks like Comcast really dodged a bullet, huh?” Deadpool says, before asking Hugh if he’s still working out. They walk off and Pluto emerges from behind the bed and stumbles out of the room.

Of course, the whole joke culminated in Pluto, Disney’s popular cartoon dog, stumbling out of the bathroom there at the end. This is all designed as a bit about Disney purchasing 21st Century Fox earlier this year. While Disney has always been known as a family friendly organization, potential new property Deadpool is exactly the opposite.

As far as the Comcast comment, that only furthered the joke being made about Disney purchasing such a rowdy and twisted property. It read sort of like a “Aren’t you glad you didn’t just buy me and all me nonsense” kind of thing. Comcast was reportedly in talks to make a move for Fox, but the sale ultimately went to Disney.

Deadpool 2 is set to hit theaters on May 18, followed one week later by Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story.