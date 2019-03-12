‘Deadpool’ Creator Predicts Both Pg-13 and R Rated Movie Appearances in the Future

Now that Ryan Reynolds Deadpool is an international movie icon, the character’s future has become one of the biggest questions looming over the Disney-Fox merger, which is now headed for the final stages of approval. The Deadpool movies have made their bones on the selling point of being the first big R-rated superhero blockbuster – but when the X-Men franchise finally joins up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the restrictions of the Disney banner will be at odds with Deadpool‘s nature.

However, in the view of Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld, the future of Deadpool isn’t an all or nothing decision between PG-13 or R: as Liefeld tells it, Deadpool is big enough to exist in both lanes!

“This illustration from the @latimes depicting the treasure trove of the pop culture icons that will be in Disney’s possession jumped out to me for numerous reasons. It’s a pinch me moment for certain. You guys ask me about Deadpool’s future on film all the time and while Bob Iger is a really nice guy, seriously, he is the nicest man, I’m not invited to the board room for all the obvious reasons. However, I believe Deadpool’s future is BRIGHT. If I had to predict, venture a GUESS, just a guess…DP will appear in pg-13 Marvel films on a limited basis, interacting with Marvel pals while retaining his own R rated film franchise releases under the Fox banner. Those shenanigans with Vanessa can’t be released under that Disney Castle banner, y’know?? We will all find out soon enough. A 10 year old Deadpool action figure was the best selling single toy of 2018 for Marvel. You can’t make this stuff up! DP for life or longer!! 🤟🏻🤟🏻🤟🏻 #marvel #deadpool illustration by Robert Carter”

It is entirely possible that Deadpool could appear in two cinematic lanes. He would definitely be a headlining draw for some of the larger (and PG-13) Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover or team-up films, while the 20th Century Fox banner (which Disney will retain) would be used for the R-rated Deadpool solo film series. The advantage with a character like Deadpool is that his meta-awareness of his status as a film character would allow him to have great comedic fun with stradling the PG-13 / R line.

The bigger question in all of this continues to be whether or not Disney will recast Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, or retain the star power he’s generated. Suffice to say: most Marvel fans probably want to see the latter.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

