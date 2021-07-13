Deadpool Fans Are Loving His MCU Debut

Deadpool is officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, kind of. Maybe. Tuesday morning, Ryan Reynolds' beloved "hero" appeared alongside an MCU character for the first time, and fans can't get enough of it. The video was a faux reaction video featuring Reynolds in costume as Deadpool, reviewing the trailer to 20th Century Studios' Free Guy. Then, out of nowhere, Korg — voiced by Taika Waititi — pops up and helps the Merc with a Mouth out with his YouTube presence. Both Reynolds and Waititi star in Free Guy, a Disney-owned film.

If the teaser is any indication, Deadpool 3 will be most certainly R-rated as the mutant's mouth throws all sorts of insults and curse words.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now," Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige previously told Collider.

"It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor," the producer added. "We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

Keep scrolling to see what Deadpool fans are saying.