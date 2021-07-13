Deadpool Fans Are Loving His MCU Debut
Deadpool is officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, kind of. Maybe. Tuesday morning, Ryan Reynolds' beloved "hero" appeared alongside an MCU character for the first time, and fans can't get enough of it. The video was a faux reaction video featuring Reynolds in costume as Deadpool, reviewing the trailer to 20th Century Studios' Free Guy. Then, out of nowhere, Korg — voiced by Taika Waititi — pops up and helps the Merc with a Mouth out with his YouTube presence. Both Reynolds and Waititi star in Free Guy, a Disney-owned film.
If the teaser is any indication, Deadpool 3 will be most certainly R-rated as the mutant's mouth throws all sorts of insults and curse words.
"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now," Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige previously told Collider.
"It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor," the producer added. "We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."
Keep scrolling to see what Deadpool fans are saying.
Need Him
prevnext
now that Deadpool is officially in the MCU and interacting with the MCU characters, GIVE US THIS DUO pic.twitter.com/Sr28739ayk— Luke (@qLxke_) July 13, 2021
Officially Official
prevnext
DEADPOOL IS NOW OFFICIALLY PART OF THE MCU pic.twitter.com/KvqsXoeMFD— Luke (@qLxke_) July 13, 2021
Perfection
prevnext
Deadpool and Korg pic.twitter.com/6P7IhO26An— Marvel Shots 📸 (@MarvelShots__) July 13, 2021
#chemistry
prevnext
I want a Deadpool/Spider-Man movie that is rated PG-13 and Deadpool constantly complains about being censored, but since PG-13 has 1 f-bomb allowed let him say it at the complete end of the movie. Also their chemistry would be top tier. pic.twitter.com/8uJ9mwjzqU— 🐈David🖤 (@methnpizza) July 13, 2021
Every Movie
prevnext
Deadpool should cameo in every MCU project now pic.twitter.com/wQiWTdyvvD— Mercury (@theeSNYDERVERSE) July 13, 2021
Taika Waititi's Deadpool 3
prevnext
¡Deadpool en Marvel Studios! pic.twitter.com/0IzoH5RNaZ— Agente de Marvel (@AgentedeMarvel_) July 13, 2021
Love It
I still can’t believe that the first MCU character Deadpool interacts with is Korg. I love it pic.twitter.com/qJlQrrkGXK— Iron Fists (Loki Era)🇮🇹 (@ironfists2003) July 13, 2021
*****0comments
Both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are now streaming on Hulu. Deadpool 3 has yet to set a release date.
What other mutants would you like to see appear in the third Deadpool feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!prev