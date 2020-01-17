Deadpool Movie Pays Tribute to Betty White on Her Birthday

Part of what made the Deadpool films a success was their irreverent humor, so it only makes sense that the series’ Twitter account follows the same approach, as it shared a post in honor of actress Betty White‘s birthday with a scene from Deadpool 2 in which the Merc with a Mouth was auditioning new superheroes. White starred in the Golden Girls, which both the character of Deadpool and the films themselves have regularly referenced, and star Ryan Reynolds starred alongside the actress in the 2009 movie The Proposal. This isn’t even the first time Deadpool has wished the actress a happy birthday, as it is becoming an annual tradition.

The account shared a photo of the actress from the scene in which Deadpool is auditioning potential members of his superhero team X-Force, offering the caption, “She was a little too young to join X-Force but a big birthday XO to Betty White.”

In addition to the Deadpool movie wishing the actress a happy birthday, Reynolds and The Proposal co-star Sandra Bullock took to social media to personally wish the actress a happy birthday. The video sees the pair alternating singing “Happy Birthday” to the actress before things predictably go off the rails.

Luckily, despite the series’ R-rated tone, Reynolds revealed that Marvel Studios would begin developing a third film in the series.

“Yeah we’re working on it right now with the whole team,” Reynolds shared last year on an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.”

