‘Deadpool’ Could Be Getting a New DVD Cover

Odds are, plenty of Marvel fans picked up a copy of Deadpool when made the jump to Blu-Ray and DVD back in 2016. But for those who haven’t, a potential variant cover could be on the way.

Reddit user YoureSmallingMeKills recently shared a look at a new DVD cover for Deadpool, which they say were just shipped to Walmart. The cover art, which you can check out below, shows Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) riding on top of a unicorn, in front of a delightfully ’80s background.

As exciting (and perfectly Deadpool) as this cover is, it’s currently a mystery whether or not its actually real. There seem to be no details about the DVD re-release online, and the cover does bare a resemblance to the film’s exclusive vinyl release from last year. With that in mind, there certainly is a chance that 20th Century Fox could just be repurposing that art, or that the DVD cover is actually a fan-created fake.

If this cover is real, it would be a pretty perfect collectors’ item for fans, especially those who are eagerly anticipating Deadpool 2‘s release. Among those who are hyped is Rob Liefeld, creator of both Deadpool and Cable.

“I can’t stop smiling!” Liefeld told ComicBook.com after the release of the film’s trailer. “Watching these characters that I first put to page so many years back, characters that the fans adore and have been clamoring to see brought to brilliant life on screen as only Ryan [Reynolds], Josh [Brolin], Zazie [Beetz] could portray them and beautifully shot by Master [David] Leitch…. this is a dream come true. I’m so excited for everyone!”

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 1st, The New Mutants on February 22, 2019, and Gambit on June 7, 2019.