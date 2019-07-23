Deadpool 2 Director Reacts to Deadpool Being Left out of Marvel’s Phase 4 Reveal

While Marvel’s Phase 4 announcement brought a lot of long-awaited movies and television shows into the spotlight, the things that weren’t mentioned got quite a bit of attention as well. One of those is the self-aware, ultra-violent Deadpool, whose film rights are now under Marvel Studios’ umbrella after Disney purchased Fox. According to David Leitch, who directed Deadpool 2, the fact that the Merc With a Mouth wasn’t mentioned shouldn’t give fans pause. Uproxx recently spoke to Leitch about Deadpool’s franchise future, and learned that this philosophy on the whole thing is to be patient.

“I don’t [know], honestly.” Leitch revealed. “And it’s not for my lack of trying. And I also want to give – I’m just giving everybody their time.”

“I know Marvel announced their slate and I think people were like, ‘Deadpool’s not on it.’” Leitch added. “I would never say never. And I think, obviously, he’s such a beloved character and it’s such a compelling world people want to go back. And I think they will find a way to do it. But I’m just being patient and let everybody take a breath and see how it works for them in the new Marvel, Disney world. And, hopefully, I’ll get the call. And that would be cool.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige did mention during the Phase 4 announcement that it’s too early to discuss the studio’s plans for the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, which Deadpool would technically fall under. So although it might be a while until we find out what plans Marvel Studios has for Deadpool, Leitch has a few ideas in mind.

“What’s great about Deadpool, like you kind of just said, you can put him in with any one of those characters, or an ensemble of those characters, and it just sort of magnifies what you’re doing.” Leitch explained. “It adds another layer. So that’s probably one aspect that they are entertaining, and hopefully they are entertaining more ideas as well.”

“And, honestly, I’m sure there are people who want it more than me, but it would be hard-pressed to find them.” Leitch continued. “I love that world. I love working with Ryan. I love that character, Deadpool. So, fingers crossed we get to bring another installment to life.”

