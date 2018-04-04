Ryan Reynolds Auctioning Pink Deadpool Suit To Defeat Cancer

Deadpool may like to wear red, but the mutant is open to all shades of the color given the chance. It is hard to beat his classic look, but Ryan Reynolds knows there is something about the color pink that screams Wade Wilson. So, the actor suited up in a full-on pink suit to make an announcement regarding a big charity Deadpool is working with.

Oh, and you can also win the hero’s hot pink get-up if you’re lucky. All you got to do is donate to an Omaze fundraiser and give the middle finger to cancer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, the pages for Deadpool shared a short video showing Reynold’s in his pink suit. The actor is channeling his inner-Wade for the reel, and Deadpool tells fans why he has gone all in on his makeover.

“You may be wondering why the pink suit? It’s so the world can see I have a big old heart-on. That’s heart with a t,” the hero says.

Deadpool goes on to explain he’s teamed up with Omaze to fight cancer since he’s got a bone to pick with the dreaded disease. To entice fans to join, Deadpool says he will donate the very suit of his back to bring in cash for the cause, and Wade thinks the incentive is more than enough to scare up some cash.

Naturally, Deadpool gives fans some suggestions of what they can do with the suit. If you want to be boring, you can just wear it on the daily, but Wade suggests you get creative and spice the suit up by taking it to some BDSM-friendly parties. You know, if you are into that kind of thing.

If you want to learn more about the Omaze project, then you can visit the fundraiser’s page here. You can also read a bit about the initiative below:

“Hey, you. Yeah, you. We’re breaking the fourth wall (do websites have a fourth wall?) to tell you all about the awesome thing you just won: an official, custom-made Deadpool suit of your very own. Since Deadpool isn’t like any superhero, this suit isn’t just like any movie prop… it’s pink and helps an awesome cause kick cancer’s butt just like Deadpool does. Whether you want to rock it at the grocery store (please do that!), wear it to your wedding (please don’t do that!) or give it to a friend, this exclusive piece of film history is all yours.”

What would you do with this pink suit? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!