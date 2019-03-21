Deadpool Reportedly The Only X-Men Franchise To Stick After Disney Purchase

The Disney Fox deal is now official, and there are many ramifications from it. One of those many ramifications has to do with returning of rights to characters previously licensed out to other companies, which most notably includes Marvel’s Spider-Man, X-Men, and Fantastic Four characters. With the new deal in place two out of the three (Spider-Man still calls Sony home) will be returning under Marvel’s sole umbrella, but according to a new report, it seems Marvel doesn’t really have plans to carry on what Fox was doing. That is, with one big foul-mouthed exception, and his name is Deadpool.

There are a few more X-Men movies already on the way from Fox, and those will be seen through under Disney’s umbrella. Those films include Dark Phoenix and New Mutants, but after those responsibilities are done don’t expect any more from those franchises for a bit. According to THR Disney will only be moving over Fox’s Deadpool as a permanent resident, coinciding with earlier comments from Disney CEO Bob Iger that an R-Rated Deadpool could still be a part of the studio.

Everything else though it seems is being wiped clean, so Simon Kinberg’s Dark Phoenix will likely be the last X-Men film from this era. As for New Mutants, it is currently being mulled over according to the report, with it possibly avoiding theaters at all and just being released on Disney+, Disney’s upcoming streaming service.

While the Fox led X-Men films have done well at the box office, there’s always been a want for them to return to Marvel after the MCU took off. Many have wondered what a Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the X-Men could look like, and while that probably won’t include any Logan-type films, it would mean that the Mutants would get the same treatment other Marvel heroes have received at the studio, and that can only be a good thing.

Imagine Cyclops, Wolverine, Storm, Rogue, Gambit, Beast, and the rest given the same faithful adaptations that Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Hulk, Thor, and the rest of the Avengers have received. Sounds great right? It could actually happen now, though we’re glad that Deadpool is, at least for the time being, staying just the same as we remember him.

Are you bummed Marvel is starting over with the X-Men? Let us know in the comments!

