‘Deadpool’s Rob Delaney to Appear in ‘Detective Pikachu’ With Ryan Reynolds

Detective Pikachu is hitting theaters this summer and Pokémon fans cannot wait for the Ryan Reynolds-led film to be released. Turns out, Reynolds is not the only Deadpool actor who will be appearing in the new film.

Rob Delaney, who captured hearts as Peter in Deadpool 2, will also be a part of Detective Pikachu. According to Radio Times, the comedic actor has confirmed his involvement with the movie after earlier reports “outed him as a secret cast member.”

At the Radio Times Covers Party, Delaney went ahead and spilled the beans. “That I can say,” he confirmed, “only because other people have been saying it. So, yeah, I am in that, yes.”

Delaney did not reveal much about his role in the movie, but he did hint that he won’t be playing an actual Pokémon.

“My part takes place completely in the real world,” he said. “So I didn’t have to interact with any of those weird little whatevers.”

If you’re not familiar with Delaney, don’t worry! He is known for making hilarious comments like this and we’re confident he knows the word Pokémon.

In addition to being a part of Detective Pikachu, Delaney also just completed the final season of his television series, Catastrophe. He’s also set to be a part of Jay Roach’s upcoming untitled Roger Ailes film, which is set to feature John Lithgow in the titular role and have an all-star cast of women playing those who decided to take on the former Fox News boss. The cast includes Margot Robbie, Connie Britton, Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Allison Janney, Kate McKinnon, Alice Eve, Ashley Greene, and more.

If you don’t already, we recommend following Delaney on Twitter. His humor is unmatched, but he will occasionally surprise you with some heartfelt posts, too.

Want to know more about Detective Pikachu? You can check out the project’s official synopsis below:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

Pokemon Detective Pikachu will be released in theaters on May 10th.

