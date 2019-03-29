Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Unmasks New Character Major X In New Video

Rob Liefeld has created some all-time fan favorite characters throughout his career, including Domino, Cable, and of course Deadpool. Now he’s brought a character he once thought up back in the 1990s into his own series in Major X, and as we can see he’s dished out some punishment to Liefeld’s other characters. We weren’t sure though who was under the mask, and now that’s all changed, but the thing is…we still don’t really know who this person is.

A new trailer for Liefeld’s Major X series has debuted, showing a big fight that led to Major X’s unveiling. Cable, Domino, and Deadpool all end up throwing down a bit before Major X ultimately takes off the helmet, revealing a man with white hair underneath. IThis seems to be a brand new character and not one we’ve seen previously, but we’re sure there are plenty of ties to Cable and the rest of his ragtag team, and we can’t wait to find out.

While there’s still plenty to learn about Major X, Liefeld broke the character down a bit to ComicBook.com in a previous interview, so here’s what we know so far.

“Major X comes from a realm, another plane, called ‘The X-istence.’ It is populated only by mutants,” Liefeld explained. “It’s their special place. They’re happy. They’re living in harmony. The events that cause this portal to open, and for this ‘The X-istence’ to exist at all are subjects we deal with, and we answer. The absolute formation of The X-istence. Major X hails from there, and his home, the reason he’s here encountering the current modern-day Marvel mutant landscape, is because The X-istence has been destroyed, and he is on a journey to restore his home.”

As for the origins of the character, Liefeld also revealed that he came up with the pitch back in 1992.

“This was a storyline that was on my list of things to do in 1992 before the landscape changed,” said Liefeld. “It’s either late ’91, early ’92, it was in New York and they were having an X-Men … they’d brought everybody in to plot the future of the X-Men. Major X was in my notebook, I just didn’t speak up at the time because there were other voices that were really, I think, dying to be heard. And I think guys like myself and Jim Lee at the time were quiet because we were flat out, we were tired, man. We were tired. We had been going at mach speed with the X office for about three years at that point. And I think we just were looking for maybe some new challenge at the time, but you always want to go back and revisit old threads, especially ones that haven’t been … I feel like this is new territory. That’s the exciting part. The other thing is the instincts. Just like the instincts to bring Cable and Deadpool and Domino. It just felt like the right time and the right place, and you know, all you got is your instincts when you’re making art. And I’m gambling that this is the right time and the right place for Major X to make his play.”

Major X #1 hits comic stores on April 3rd.

