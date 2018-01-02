Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds Shares Throwback Photo of When He Had Blowtorch Hair

The yet-untitled Deadpool sequel is still months away, but Ryan Reynolds isn’t waiting until June to make us all laugh at his expense.

To celebrate the new year, the Deadpool star took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of himself with a hairstyle that even Wade Wilson would have something to say about. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Happy New Year, everybody,” Reynolds captioned the image. “The point is, I used to style my hair with a blowtorch.”

The image features Reynolds circa the 1990s in a blue and white striped shirt with the classic “curtain cut” bowl-style haircut many celebrities and boy bands rocked back in the days. His hair also notably looks to have some fierce highlights and looks very much like the style Reynolds had during his turn as Seth in the 1996 Sabrina the Teenage Witch movie.

Self-deprecating humor aside, Reynolds is using more than just Instagram to bring some humor to social media early in 2018. Reynolds was asked by a Twitter user today which of the Marvel super hero Chrises — Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Chris Pratt — is the hottest. Reynolds didn’t choose, instead comparing them to ice cream and declaring he liked “to get all three scoops” and tossed in a humorous nod to the other Hollywood Chris, Chris Pine, as well.

Of course, Reynolds may soon find himself sharing the screen with the Marvel Chrises as he continues to make audiences laugh as Deadpool. Disney is in the process of acquiring Fox, a move that will bring Reynolds’ Deadpool back under Marvel control and one that Disney CEO Bob Iger has already indicated will mean the Merc With a Mouth will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Maybe we’ll get a Ryan Reynolds/Chris Hemsworth hair-off out of this yet.

The Untitled Deadpool Sequel is set to open in theaters June 1, 2018.