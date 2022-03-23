Deadpool Star Morena Baccarin Wants to Return for Marvel Studios Sequel

Development on Deadpool 3 is beginning to ramp up. The film already has writers attached with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returning to pen the script, and it was recently announced that Shaw Levy is officially attached to helm the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel. Even though the film won’t likely go into production any time soon, this can only mean good news.

Deadpool getting new life over at Marvel Studios should make fans happy because it could mean the potential return of characters from the previous two films. It seems that one Deadpool star is a bit out of the loop. Baccarin recently sat down with TheWrap, and it turns out that she didn’t even know the film had a director attached.

“I know nothing, ’cause I’m usually the last to know,” Baccarin told the trade. “I also live under a rock. I have three kids and you’re telling me there’s a director attached. I had no idea. I heard that, finally, today. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool!’”

After the Fox/Disney merger, anything can happen with Deadpool joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Morena Baccarin, who played Wade Wilson’s love interest in the first two films, died in the second film, and could possibly still be alive in the MCU. The actress seems highly interested in returning, but states she hasn’t had any idea of what’s going on.

“I hope I get to be in it. I don’t know,” Baccarin added. “They’re very, very annoyingly tight lipped. I text Ryan every six months, and I’m like ‘What’s going onnnn?’ He’s like, ‘Hey, how are you? How’s your family?’ I’m like, ‘Not what I’m asking youuuu!’”

Reynolds revealed, in a recent interview with Forbes, that his Maximum Effort production company will co-produce Deadpool 3 with Marvel Studios. The actor has been a champion for Deadpool on the big screen for years. So it would make sense that his production company would partner with the studio on the sequel.

“I really had a crash course in the value of marketing and storytelling in this context through Deadpool,” Reynolds said while speaking to the outlet. “Deadpool taught me that necessity is the mother of invention. Deadpool, the franchise, never had the kind of budgets and finances to work with that some of the larger comic book properties did. Two of the greatest adversaries to creativity is too much time and too much money. I learned the value of character over spectacle through Deadpool.”



As it stands Deadpool 3 doesn’t currently have a release date, but things seem to be moving pretty quickly behind the scenes. The film will likely maintain is R rating despite the characters rights moving from Fox to Disney.

