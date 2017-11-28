‘Deadpool 2’ Teaser Gets LEGO the Treatment

What’s the best way to make Deadpool even more ridiculous? Why, turn him into a LEGO, of course.

The first teaser trailer for Deadpool 2 was released online recently and it featured the Merc with a Mouth, played by Ryan Reynolds, imitating a Bob Ross painting special while on an assortment of drugs. Save for a few seconds towards the end of the trailer, there isn’t a lot of actual footage from the movie itself. It’s mostly just Deadpool being Deadpool, but dressed like the world’s most relaxing painter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To match the ridiculous nature of the trailer, YouTube accunt Huxley Berg Studios took Deadpool’s antics even further. With the audio from the trailer, a lot of patience with stop-motion animation, and a brilliant collection of bricks, Deadpool was reborn as a LEGO.

Even though there isn’t anything new to spot in this fan-made version of the trailer, it’s still fun to see the foul-mouthed anti-hero as a child’s toy. It takes his absurd and often inappropriate phrases to a whole new level, which fans of the character can do nothing but appreciate.

You can watch the LEGO version of the Deadpool 2: Wet on Wet trailer above, or head here to watch the original video.