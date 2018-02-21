Deadpool Is Getting a Cards Against Humanity-Style Game

Deadpool continues his fourth wall-breaking takeover of pop-culture with the release of Deadpool vs the World, a new Cards Against Humanity-style card game being released by USAopoly. Check it out this first look at the game, provided by EW:

Here are some details about the game provided by EW:

“Featuring 100 custom illustrations (10 of which you can see exclusively when you click through this gallery), gameplay is such that a “WTF?” card is flipped over, and players must select a wet-erase “Caption” card from their hand — and fill in its blank with the pens provided — to come up with the wittiest caption. “Winning requires players to tread outside of their comfort zone and fill in the blanks of cards that elicit inappropriate responses, ensuring outcomes of surprise, shock, and outbursts of laughter,” USAopoly explains.”

The game will hit stores this summer, and retail for $24.95. It should be a nice, timely tie-in to the release of Deadpool 2, which hits theaters in May and is already one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year. It’s expected to add some fan-fav new characters to the X-Men movie universe, while also paving the way for an X-Force team film.

Recently we’ve seen more creative expressions of the Deadpool brand, including some hilarious new theater displays, some great Valentine’s Days cards, and the usual social media hijinks by the cast. On a more serious note, franchise star Ryan Reynolds has also taken time to use Deadpool for some genuinely kind and noble charitable purposes.

The X-Men Movie Universe continues with Deadpool 2 on May 18th; X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2nd; and The New Mutants on February 22, 2019.