Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office Tracking for Record-Breaking Opening Weekend

According to the latest box office projections, Deadpool & Wolverine is on track for a record-breaking opening weekend.

According to reports by NRG and other box office analysts, Deadpool & Wolverine is on track for an opening weekend box office of $160 million-$165 million. That would be the best opening weekend for any 2024 movie, and would be the biggest opening ever for an R-rated movie, replacing the original Deadpool movie, which opened to $132.4 million in 2016. Previous projections had Deadpool 3 possibly reaching as high as $200M in its opening weekend, and it’s noted that figure is still within most analysts’ range of projections.

Bottom line: Deadpool & Wolverine is going to be a win for Disney and Marvel Studios – the only question is how big of a hit it will be.

The truth is: that slashing and clawing its way to box office profits is only part of the challenge for Deadpool & Wolverine. The film has behind-the-scenes pressures: The Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise hasn’t had the brand power it once enjoyed. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and Disney (now back under CEO Bob Iger) have been making big course-corrective moves with the MCU since Phase 4 seemed to stumble both on the theatrical and Television fronts.

Deadpool 3 is being looked at as the comeback kid that will once again make the MCU a premium brand, with fan confidence fully behind it. The creative team behind the film knows it, too, as Deadpool & Wolverine trailers have featured Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson joking that he’s now “Marvel Jesus” who is poised to save the MCU franchise.

Deadpool & Wolverine Story, Cast & Crew Explained

Deadpool & Wolverine officially wraps production.

Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be in theaters on July 26th.

