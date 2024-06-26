Deadpool & Wolverine: Jack in the Box's Mini Chimi Bang Bangs Are Coming Soon

Deadpool & Wolverine is officially one month away from hitting theaters, and there have been some fun promotions for the film ranging from Ryan Reynolds' special Marvel-themed Aviation Gin bottles to an "intentionally crude" popcorn bucket. If there's one thing fans know about Deadpool, it's that he loves chimichangas, so Marvel has teamed up with Jack in the Box for limited edition Mini Chimi Bang Bangs. The special treat is coming to all Jack in the Box stores for a limited time starting next month, but it's not the only thing to look forward to from this collaboration.

You can read Jack in the Box's description of the Mini Chimi Bang Bangs here: "The delicious Mini Chimi Bang Bangs – packing a punch with the flavor with Southwest Chicken – will come in unique, limited edition Deadpool packaging and be available in two variations to satisfy all cravings at an incredible value: Classic ($3.50) – 3pc Southwest Chicken Mini Chimichangas. The classic Mini Chimichangas are also available for order in a $10 Fan Favs Box – and the first 100 customers will also receive a Deadpool x Jack in the Box antenna ball! Sauced & Loaded ($4.50) – 3pc Southwest Chicken Mini Chimichangas with shredded cheddar, cheese sauce, shredded lettuce & taco sauce."

"Mini Chimis Join the Tiny Club: these new indulgent mini snacks join Jack in the Box's beloved menu of small yet mighty foods – Tiny Tacos and Mini Churros – that pack a punch without breaking the bank. The Mini Chimi Bang Bangs will be available at Jack locations nationwide, on Jackinthebox.com and on the Jack app from July 15 to September 15. Jack Pack members can get early access on the Jack app starting July 8!"

More From Jack in the Box and Deadpool:

(Photo: Jack in the Box's limited edition Mini Chimi Bang Bangs for Deadpool & Wolverine. - Jack in the Box)

You can read about the other collaborations happening between Deadpool & Wolverine and Jack in the Box below:

"Fandango x Jack in the Box: Moviegoers who are also Jack Pack members will receive a $5 Fandango credit when they order $20 or more on the Jack app or jackinthebox.com," the press release explains.

"San Diego Comic-Con: During San Diego Comic-Con, one Jack in the Box San Diego location will offer limited-edition Collectible Deadpool and Wolverine Big AL Packs while supplies last.

Limited-Edition Packaging: For a limited time customers can also get the Spicy Chicken Strips (2pc) and Waffle Sticks (3pc) in special Deadpool packaging

Limited-Edition Antenna Balls: The classic Mini Chimichangas are also available for order in a $10 Fan Favs Box – and the first 100 customers will also receive a Deadpool x Jack in the Box antenna ball!"

What Is Deadpool 3 About?

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.