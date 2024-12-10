A Deadpool & Wolverine Fan-Favorite Is Taking on a Secret Mission

Dafne Keen made a return as Logan’s clone Laura Kinney in Deadpool & Wolverine, and now her character is getting an even bigger spotlight in the comics. Laura Kinney hadn’t been seen on the big screen since 2017’s Logan, but she was one of many surprise guest stars in Deadpool & Wolverine. With her popularity at an all-time high, now is the time for Marvel to give Laura a new mission statement inside her new solo series in the X-Men: From the Ashes era. Laura Kinney: Wolverine features Laura taking it upon herself to save mutants who are being forced to use their powers against their will.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel released a preview of Laura Kinney: Wolverine #1 by Erica Schultz, Giada Belviso, Rachelle Rosenberg, and VC’s Cory Petit. It drops readers off in Dubai, where Wolverine is dangling from the side of a high-rise building during a rescue mission. We then flash back three days earlier to Laura, Sophie Cuckoo, and Kamala Khan walking down the street. Sophie and Kamala are adapting better to life outside Krakoa than Laura. They visit the Treehouse, the former base of the X-Men in New York City. It’s since been turned in a memorial for lost or missing mutants.

The trio encounter a mutant, who Sophie scares off when she mentally talks to her. When Sophie and Kamala go off to get some food, Laura stays behind and finds a note left behind by the mutant they just met, who is named Emery. The note has a photo of Emery’s brother named Ivan. The siblings were taken from their home in Moldova to Dubai. Emery doesn’t have any special powers, but Ivan can make people feel things. Since he was deemed more important, their kidnappers kept Ivan and Emery needs help finding him. Which explains why Laura was in Dubai at the opening of the preview.

“There will be new villains and old ones in this series,” writer Erica Schultz told ComicBook about Laura Kinney: Wolverine. “The fall of Krakoa fractured mutants both geographically and ideologically. Laura is unique in that she had her training in the Facility, which gives her a certain cynicism. She’ll definitely be surprised at what she finds, though. But it’s not all nihilism, and Laura will learn some new tricks, as well as see that there are still good people out there. I think this book will be true to life in that she’ll have all kinds of experiences that will build on one another and culminate in a new level of her growing up.”

Schultz also teased what fans can expect out of Laura’s new series down the road. “There will be some unexpected team ups. Laura is going to learn a lot about herself and how she’s not as alone in this world as she once thought,” Schultz said. “She’s not the only person in the world who was trained as an assassin at a young age and forced to do things against her will…and maybe she’ll learn that through a team up or two. But you’re going to have to get the book to really find out!”

The preview of Laura Kinney: Wolverine #1 can be found below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, December 11th.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics