Deadpool & Wolverine Funko Pops Set To Add Blade, Gambit, and X-23

Deadpool & Wolverine, maybe you’ve heard of it? The return of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to their iconic Marvel roles resulted in a very successful movie at the box office, grossing $1.3 billion worldwide. Naturally, Funko made Pop figures inspired by the movie, with a collection that includes Deadpool and Wolverine along with members of the Deadpool Corps: Ladypool, Kidpool, Dogpool, Headpool, and Babypool. On November 13th, three new figures are expected to be added to the collection, and we bet fans will be excited. Get ready for Funko Pops of Blade (Wesley Snipes), Gambit (Channing Tatum), and X-23 (Dafne Keen). UPDATE: Jennifer Garner’s Elektra will also be unveiled as a Funko Exclusive.

Indeed, Funko is starting to dig deeper into all of those shocking cameos from the film, and we expect that Pop figures based on Henry Cavil’s Wolverine, and Chris Evans’ Johnny Storm aren’t far off. In the meantime, pre-orders for Blade, Gambit, and X-23 are expected to launch on November 13th at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth (free shipping on orders $39+) and here on Amazon. Images and direct links (below) will be added to this article after the launch, so stay tuned, for updates.

When does Deadpool and Wolverine come to Disney Plus?

No doubt that the timing of the new Deadpool & Wolverine figures is inspired by the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+ on November 12. If you would prefer a physical copy, the standard 4K Blu-ray edition of Deadpool & Wolverine is available to order here on Amazon. Limited edition Steelbooks in Deadpool red and Wolverine yellow are listed here on Amazon and here at Walmart. A special edition Blu-ray is also available exclusively at Walmart that features a Deadpool corps pop-up inside.

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, along with Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios.