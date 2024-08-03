Deadpool & Wolverine: Shawn Levy Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Thor: Ragnarok Easter Egg

Deadpool & Wolverine just hit a major box office milestone, and the folks involved with making the film have been sharing some sweet posts in honor of the threequel’s success. Hugh Jackman (Logan/Wolverine) reflected on his decision to return to the role while Ryan Reynolds (Wade Wilson/Deadpool) shared behind-the-scenes photos from all three Deadpool films. Meanwhile, director Shawn Levy shared a photo featuring an easter egg you may have missed. In Deadpool & Wolverine, The Void is filled with Marvel relics, including Hulk’s bed from Thor: Ragnarok. Today, Levy shared a photo of himself sitting in the bed alongside Reynolds and Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige.

“And yes, that is Hulk’s bed from Ragnarok that you saw Feige and us sitting in in @vancityreynolds ‘s post. ❤️💚💛,” Levy wrote. The post also features a photo of Levy rocking a Hulk hand. You can check it out below:

Shawn Levy Details How Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Embody Marvel Heroes:

Deadpool & Wolverine

ComicBook recently had the chance to chat with Jackman and Reynolds alongside Levy, and the director detailed how the duo embodies Marvel heroes.

“That’s a really good question,” Levy replied when ComicBook’s Brandon Davis mentioned how Reynolds and Jackman fall under the category of “no one else could play this part,” and asked how much of Reynolds has become Deadpool and how much of Jackman has become Wolverine. “I feel like, to your point, there’s been a bunch of Supermen, bunch of Batmen, bunch of Spideys, one of one,” Levy said, pointing to Jackman and Reynolds.

“And it’s because these guys are … there’s something in them. For Ryan, I just think that the speed of Wade Wilson’s mouth and mind it, nobody has that RPM level like Ryan Reynolds’ brain. It’s remarkable and it’s very ‘Merc with the Mouth’ perfection. With Hugh, it’s a little bit different, because Hugh is anything but raging. Hugh is the sweetest, kindest person I know. But there’s a reservoir darkness.”

You can watch our interview with Levy, Jackman, and Reynolds at the top of the page.

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Deadpool & Wolverine

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.