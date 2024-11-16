7 Non-Marvel Movies to Watch After Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine is now streaming on Disney+, bringing one of the biggest movies in years to living rooms everywhere. Even after the film set records in theaters (and in home video sales), this weekend will likely see the biggest audience boost Deadpool & Wolverine has ever experienced. If you’re among the Marvel hit’s newest fans, and you already watched the other Deadpool movies in the lead-up to this new one, it may feel like there’s not a good chaser to check out once the credits roll.

Fortunately, there are plenty of great movies that either influenced Deadpool & Wolverine, or share some of that film’s delightful vibes. You don’t even need to stay in any of the Marvel universes to keep the party going. Below, you’ll find seven non-Marvel movies to watch after Deadpool & Wolverine.

Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)

Deadpool & Wolverine is the latest story about the multiverse, an idea that has not only plagued Marvel Studios of late, but has become a fixture of the current movie landscape. If there’s one film that actually uses the concept to create something deeply moving and relentlessly compelling, it’s Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All At Once.

This is a deeply weird movie — perhaps the weirdest movie to ever win Best Picture at the Academy Awards — but its strangeness is what gives it such a unique identity. If you liked the couple of emotional, fulfilling moments that Deadpool & Wolverine managed to create with its multiverse-hopping adventure, imagine a whole movie full of them. That’s what Everything Everywhere has in store.

Bad Boys (1995)

There are a ton of R-rated buddy action-comedies out there, but the duo of Mike and Marcus from Michael Bay’s Bad Boys have stuck with us for decades. Like Deadpool and Wolverine, they’re an on-screen pair for the ages.

The fourth film in the franchise just hit theaters earlier this year, but the original Bad Boys is still the best of the series. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have impeccable chemistry, and they’ll have you laughing as hard as Wade and Logan — if not harder.

Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987)

Let’s just keep the buddy comedy train moving, shall we? At the heart of the humor in most of these films is a pair of characters who are forced into getting along, even though they can’t really stand each other. There may not be a duo in film history that achieve that as well as Steve Martin and the late John Candy.

John Hughes’ Planes, Trains & Automobiles is a stone-cold comedy classic that everyone needs to see. It’s hard to imagine two men on a road trip delivering more laughs than Martin and Candy do on their surprisingly perilous journey back to Chicago.

This is also the perfect time of year to watch Planes, Trains & Automobiles, as it’s one of the only truly great Thanksgiving movies around.

Birds of Prey (2020)

While the title of this list specifies “non-Marvel” movies, the goal was to largely avoid major comic book or superhero movies at all. The one exception to that is Birds of Prey (or the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

You may not realize it, but Birds of Prey and Deadpool & Wolverine share a ton in common. They both star characters who became popular in the ’90s and spent years considered second-tier heroes/villains, before recently becoming fixtures in modern pop culture.

The Proposal (2009)

The career of Ryan Reynolds has been dominated by Deadpool for a decade now. Even when it’s not a Deadpool movie, many of the roles he takes on feel somehow inspired by his work with Marvel’s wise-cracking mercenary — or the bonafide movie star status that Deadpool gave him. Before Deadpool, though, Reynolds’ quippy performances were even more refined, and nowhere is that as evident as in The Proposal.

Reynolds stars in The Proposal opposite Sandra Bullock, and the two play perfectly off one another as a big-time editor and her assistant, stuck in a tricky situation of needing to fake an engagement. As great as Reynolds is with Jackman, Bullock remains his best on-screen scene partner.

Eddie the Eagle (2015)

What would you say to watching a movie that stars Hugh Jackman as the grizzled, more seasoned half of an unlikely duo on a quest to beat impossible odds and do something no one in the world thought they could do?

Of course that sounds familiar to anyone who has watched Deadpool & Wolverine. We’re actually talking about Eddie the Eagle, the inspirational true story about an underdog Olympic ski jumper that stars Taron Egerton in the lead role. Jackman plays Eddie’s coach, Bronson Peary, who helps push the young athlete beyond his limits to achieve greatness.

Mame (1974)

Does this movie have anything to do with Deadpool & Wolverine at all? Absolutely not. But it is the movie that features the most prominent film role of Deadpool’s lifelong love.

Bea Arthur is a TV icon, best known for her starring turns in Maude and The Golden Girls. She didn’t do nearly as much work in film, which makes Mame an important movie in the world of Wade Wilson. Mame stars fellow TV royalty Lucille Ball as the wealthy, free-spirited aunt of a recently orphaned boy, who takes him in after his father’s death. Arthur plays Vera Charles, the woman’s friend and fierce rival.