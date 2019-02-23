‘Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman’s Guinness World Record

The war rages on as Ryan Reynolds continues to take shots at Hugh Jackman, even as the former Wolverine actor continues to be recognized for his achievements in the X-Men franchise.

After the star of Logan entered the Guiness Book of World Records alongside co-star Sir Patrick Stewart for “the longest career as a live action Marvel superhero,” the Deadpool movie star chimed in to downplay the accomplishment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For fingernail length? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 23, 2019

Actors throughout the history of Marvel movies have had fun with this announcement, including the co-honoree Stewart who informed Jackman of their reward during an appearance on This Morning.

“Hi, Hugh my dear,” Stewart said in a pre-recorded video. “I have discovered that you and I are now in the Guiness Book of Records. Congratulations, my friend. There’s another thing to hang on your wall.”

The next people in line to usurp Jackman and Stewart’s achievements are Robert Downey Jr. and Samuel L. Jackson, who made their first appearances as superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe over 10 years ago with the first Iron Man movie.

Jackson was asked by ComicBook.com if he’d stick around long enough as Nick Fury to take the crown from Jackman and Stewart, and he gave a frank response:

“Not up to me. But if they want me to, I will.”

Jackson and Downey are the next in line to enter the record book, but the original X-Men movie actors have a big cushion before the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars can get close.

Reynolds still has to get a good decade under his belt before he can claim the crown, but at least he can make fun of Jackman’s finger nails for the time being.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!