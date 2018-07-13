‘Daredevil’ Star Charlie Cox on Possible ‘Defenders’ Season 2

Much like each film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe led to the various Avengers team-up films, Marvel’s Netflix series built towards the heroes eventually coming together for Marvel’s The Defenders. As new seasons of solo series continue to be announced, fans can’t help but wonder if another season of the team-up series is in store, which Marvel’s Daredevil star Charlie Cox claims to be oblivious to.

“I have no idea about Defenders. I know that I had a great time doing the first season and I love those guys and I love the work that we did and I love all of their shows,” Cox confessed at Las Vegas Comic Con.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the future of an on-screen team-up is uncertain, Cox confirmed that he regularly runs into his Defenders co-stars behind-the-scenes due to how busy Netflix is with releasing new seasons.

“I see the other guys in the corridors, I’m filming the last season, the last episodes of Daredevil, let’s say, and there’s Krysten [Ritter] starting up season whatever of [Marvel’s] Jessica [Jones] and [Marvel’s Iron Fist star] Finn [Jones] lives in my building now,” Cox noted. “The other day, I went down to get in the van to go to work and the driver’s there and [he stares at me and] I look at this guy and I realize I’ve never met this guy before in my life and he’s waiting for Finn, not me. I feel very proud, it’s very cool.”

One of the exciting elements of Marvel’s movie and TV shows is that they belong to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which, in theory, share one unified canon. Cox admitted that, while he’s happy to be part of the MCU, he is rarely given knowledge of what to expect in the MCU’s future, which helps cut down on speculation.

“I hate to kind of shut down so many of these, I’m really asked to not speculate on this stuff, so I really have no idea if they’re thinking about it. Honestly, I don’t,” Cox shared about more seasons of Defenders. “When it comes to information about the show and characters and future seasons and, the question that everyone loves to ask, is am I ever gonna be in one of the movies…in general, most of the time, I know nothing, and very wisely, they tell me nothing. Even if I do, it’s kind of difficult, because just to even speculate about it in a public forum, then it becomes something that people talks about, and, very quickly, that becomes the word of god.”

Season Three of Daredevil will likely debut later this year.

Would you like to see another season of Defenders? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T YouTube, ColliderVideos]