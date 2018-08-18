Thanos’ Black Order Are Getting Their Own Series

The Black Order was introduced as Thanos‘ top generals, the Cull Obsidian, in Marvel’s Infinity. They made their big screen debut in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War and returned to the Marvel Comics Universe in Avengers: No Surrender. Now, the Black Order is getting a series of its own.

Marvel Comics has officially announced Black Order, a five-issue miniseries written by Award-winning fantasy author Derek Landy (Skullduggery Pleasant) with art by Philip Tan (Uncanny X-Men, Iron Man).

The series reunites Ebony Maw, Corvus Glaive, Proxima Midnight, Red Dwarf, and Supergiant on a new mission working for their new master, the Grandmaster.

“Springboarding from their last appearance in Avengers: No Surrender, Black Order sets the flagitious five on a bloody, brutal, head-rolling take-no-prisoners tear that will pit them against the forces of an entire Galactic Empire–and where they’ll encounter some familiar Marvel faces as well as some bonkers new faces along the way!” says Marvel SVP and executive editor Tom Brevoort in a press release.

The Black Order waged war on Earth on Thanos’ command during the Infinity event but had mostly fallen or been defeated. At the start of the Avengers: No Surrender event, the Grandmaster plucked the Black Order from time and offered them a new life if they would fight on for him during his game against the Challenger with his Lethal Legion.

The Grandmaster and the Challenger agreed that Earth would be their battlefield and that the Avengers would be independent third parties acting as obstacles to both sides. This decision proved to be the games undoing as the Avengers, though great sacrifice, managed to defeat both sides of the game with a little help from the Grandmaster’s daughter, Voyager.

The Black Order series will reveal what the Cull Obsidian and their new master got up to next.

Black Order #1 goes on sale Nov. 7th.

BLACK ORDER #1 (of 5)

Written by DEREK LANDY

Art and Cover by PHILIP TAN

On Sale 11/7/18